Terry McLaurin suffers season-ending knee injury vs. 49ers

Terry McLaurin tore his patellar tendon during the Washington Commanders' game against the San Francisco 49ers and is done for the season, head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday afternoon.

McLaurin fell to the ground holding his knee while running a route in the first quarter of the Monday night matchup. Washington's medical team rushed to examine him, and a cart drove onto the field moments later to take McLaurin to the locker room. McLaurin was wearing an air cast on his left leg as his teammates and members of the 49ers' roster surrounded him wishing him well in his recovery.

"He's a captain and one of our real leaders," Quinn said. "And so, we're all here to support him. That was certainly tough news."

McLaurin has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but the 2019 third-round pick has been an invaluable member of the locker room as well as the franchise's most productive offensive weapon since Washington drafted him. He is fifth on the team's all-time receiving list as well as eighth in receiving touchdowns and fifth in catches.

McLaurin, who was also voted as a team captain, currently leads the team with 230 receiving yards with a touchdown. McLaurin finished the 49ers game with one catch for 27 yards.

"He brings a lot, on and off the field," Quinn said. "And I felt him in so many unique ways this season from training camp to in season, and for him to even like start the game like he did, I thought was significant."

Washington must now find a replacement for McLaurin's production -- a difficult task that will require multiple players to take on more responsibility for the rest of the season. The Commanders will lean on their current options at receiver, which includes veteran Stefon Diggs as well as younger players like Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and rookie Antonio Williams. Tight end Chig Okonkwo, who led the Commanders against the 49ers with 69 receiving yards, could get more targets to mitigate the loss.

Quinn also highlighted practice squad players Jaden Bradley and Van Jefferson, both of whom could get called up to the active roster.