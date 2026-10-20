 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terry McLaurin suffers season-ending knee injury vs. 49ers

Oct 20, 2026 at 05:21 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LANDOVER, MD– OCT 11: Images of Washington Commanders vs New York Giants at Northwest Stadium on October 11th, 2026 in Landover, MD (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
LANDOVER, MD– OCT 11: Images of Washington Commanders vs New York Giants at Northwest Stadium on October 11th, 2026 in Landover, MD (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Terry McLaurin tore his patellar tendon during the Washington Commanders' game against the San Francisco 49ers and is done for the season, head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday afternoon.

McLaurin fell to the ground holding his knee while running a route in the first quarter of the Monday night matchup. Washington's medical team rushed to examine him, and a cart drove onto the field moments later to take McLaurin to the locker room. McLaurin was wearing an air cast on his left leg as his teammates and members of the 49ers' roster surrounded him wishing him well in his recovery.

"He's a captain and one of our real leaders," Quinn said. "And so, we're all here to support him. That was certainly tough news."

McLaurin has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but the 2019 third-round pick has been an invaluable member of the locker room as well as the franchise's most productive offensive weapon since Washington drafted him. He is fifth on the team's all-time receiving list as well as eighth in receiving touchdowns and fifth in catches.

McLaurin, who was also voted as a team captain, currently leads the team with 230 receiving yards with a touchdown. McLaurin finished the 49ers game with one catch for 27 yards.

"He brings a lot, on and off the field," Quinn said. "And I felt him in so many unique ways this season from training camp to in season, and for him to even like start the game like he did, I thought was significant."

Washington must now find a replacement for McLaurin's production -- a difficult task that will require multiple players to take on more responsibility for the rest of the season. The Commanders will lean on their current options at receiver, which includes veteran Stefon Diggs as well as younger players like Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and rookie Antonio Williams. Tight end Chig Okonkwo, who led the Commanders against the 49ers with 69 receiving yards, could get more targets to mitigate the loss.

Quinn also highlighted practice squad players Jaden Bradley and Van Jefferson, both of whom could get called up to the active roster.

"Van would be somebody like we've already done once, and...he had an excellent camp to go," Quinn said. "And Jaden as well; you feel some of the deep plays with Jaden, and that's some of the unique things that Terry has as well."

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders are headed into the bye week after falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, on Monday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders fall to 49ers, 23-17

Washington put together a valiant effort to come back from a 20-point deficit but came up short on the final drive.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 6

The Washington Commanders are taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 6. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Commanders activate Amos, Magee, McNichols; place Croskey-Merritt, Jean-Baptiste to IR list

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.

news

Hail Mail | Questions on Diggs, Amos and more

We have a special Monday Night Football preview version of Hail Mail coming to you. It's an important night for the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders vs. 49ers | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are headed out west for a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

Game status | Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled out vs. 49ers

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been ruled out of the Washington Commanders' Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Saturday.

news

Practice notes | Commanders looking to play more consistently in second half

Situational football and clock management have been the two hot topics at the Washington Commanders' facility this week, but they are not the only things they are trying to fine-tune before their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders are traveling to Levi's Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers for a matchup on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to Washington ending San Francisco's undefeated streak to start the season.

Advertising