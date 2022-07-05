News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Social media reacts to Terry McLaurin's extension

Jul 05, 2022 at 02:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

20211114 Week 10 293
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team

The Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin has officially signed his contract extension, ensuring that the four-year pro will be in Washington for the foreseeable future. Here's a look at how social media reacted to the news:

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Terry McLaurin's press conference

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin addressed the media Wednesday morning after signing his contract extension. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin is here to stay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

news

Terry McLaurin humbled, ready to work after signing extension

McLaurin's life has changed forever with him signing a long-term extension. Now, he's ready to get back to work.

news

Numbers to know from Terry McLaurin's career

Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Washington Commanders. Here's a look at what the star wideout has accomplished in his career so far.

news

Terry McLaurin signs extension with Commanders

McLaurin, who has led the franchise in receiving yards since he joined Washington in 2019, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Commanders on a long-term contract extension. Details of the deal have not been officially disclosed.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson reminds Randy Jordan of Alfred Morris, Adrian Peterson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

news

Top 5 tight ends Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the tight ends.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'The journey begins now'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 1, 2022.

news

2022 opponent breakdown | Detroit Lions

Commanders.com will be looking at each team on the schedule. Next up are the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

news

Where does Washington's defense rank in the NFC East?

Logan Paulsen and Santana Moss looked at every defense in the NFC East. Here's where the Commanders stand in the rankings.

news

Terry McLaurin promises to help bring Washington 'back to the upper echelon of football' in letter to fans

In a letter posted to Twitter Thursday morning, McLaurin took some time to thank his family, fans and the Washington Commanders organization.

Advertising