Social media reacts to Terry McLaurin's extension

The Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin has officially signed his contract extension, ensuring that the four-year pro will be in Washington for the foreseeable future. Here's a look at how social media reacted to the news:
Terry McLaurin is the first Washington WR to reach 1,000-plus receiving yards in consecutive seasons since Henry Ellard (1994-96). https://t.co/7fMc0wKM00— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) July 5, 2022
Thank the lord 🙏 Now LET'S GOOOOO!!!!— Ryan Behrens (@RyanBehrens) July 5, 2022
Worth every penny— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin’s stats by season…— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 28, 2022
‘19 - 58 recs | 919 yards | 7 TDs
‘20 - 87 recs | 1,118 yards | 4 TDs
‘21 - 77 recs | 1,053 yards | 5 TDs
He’s caught a pass from 8 different QBs in his career. pic.twitter.com/CSAngxB3r0
Nobody deserves that more than 17— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) June 28, 2022
@TheTerry_25 congrats homie you deserved nothing less✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) June 28, 2022
Thank you.. I was getting tired of that question 🤦🏾♂️ #BigPaid— Antonio Gibson 👑💯 (@AntonioGibson14) June 28, 2022
SCARY TERRY BOOM https://t.co/8fsC2WQoVL— Dylan (@dylonthedude) June 28, 2022
💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 #HTTC https://t.co/LXnJI7Vxsx pic.twitter.com/pDywuuE9wi— absoLEWtly (@MrStayLit) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin has averaged over 1,000 yards receiving in three NFL seasons and that's despite playing with 8 (!!) different starting quarterbacks. https://t.co/8VkkObBqjt— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 28, 2022
If Jahan Dotson's success in OTAs and minicamp can translate to live-action, he and Terry McLaurin are going to be one hell of a wide receiver duo— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 28, 2022
Let's go @TheTerry_25! A long time coming https://t.co/eG8GrCGxKd— Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin is staying in Washington for a long time.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 28, 2022
He got paid and deserves every penny.
Terry is a true pro on and off the field.
Terry McLaurin WILL prove over the next 3 years that he’s the BEST WR in Football #HTTC https://t.co/gff5fklm1i— @Mcredskins (@RedTreeMike) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin get his well-earned bag https://t.co/Dm3KtCXPSt— Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) June 28, 2022
Carson Wentz to Terry McLaurin chemistry can now develop 😍#HTTC— District Divided (@DistrictDivided) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) just got 𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘥. 💰 pic.twitter.com/dGPXt5N3UT— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) June 28, 2022
well deserved— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 28, 2022
last year just 62.7% of Terry McLaurin’s targets were catchable...
the lowest rate of all WRs with 100+ targets
he's made more out of less than most WRs in the NFL https://t.co/9R08gOd92J
Most receptions in a player's first 3 seasons in Commanders history:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 28, 2022
1. Terry McLaurin 222
2. Gary Clark 202
3. Jamison Crowder 192
4. Jordan Reed 182@TheTerry_25 really like that 😤 pic.twitter.com/UIaZ85jskl
In honor of Terry McLaurin getting paid, here’s a highlight reel from his rookie season😎 pic.twitter.com/kJQYJCijEr— Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) June 28, 2022
75 players were drafted ahead of Terry McLaurin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was drafted after N’Keal Harry, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Andy Isabella & Jalen Hurd. He has earned EVERYTHING. Nothing was given to him. Everything around him in Washington has been a disaster. HE STILL WINS 💰— Sam Block (@theblockspot) June 28, 2022
There’s not a player more deserving of a big money deal than Terry McLaurin. I’m so happy for him and his family— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 28, 2022
Yeah!! Congrats @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/gev9YmiUJS— Anthony Armstrong (@MrArmstrong13) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin is possibly the single most underrated WR in the NFLpic.twitter.com/MPwwnNYNJJ— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 28, 2022