The Player That Made Ron Rivera

"You know as they say, 'Hail to the Redskins.' Let's go, man. Let's roll."

Rivera had finished his opening statement as the Redskins' new head coach and held up a burgundy helmet for all to see. The cameras flashed as Rivera smiled and the audience applauded.

It was no surprise to any of his teammates that Rivera would get into coaching. Thanks to all those meetings with Ryan, he was always wondering about the "how" and the "why" of every play. He always talked about getting into the profession.

"He was determined to get back in the game and he did it right," Morrissey said. "He did it the right way."

Rivera worked his way from defensive quality control coach with the Bears in 1987 to other coaching jobs with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears again in 2004 and the San Diego Charges. In 2011, he was named the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

He held the position for nine years, and in that time frame he led his team to four playoff appearances, three NFC South Division titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He was also named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015, making him one of 10 coaches in NFL history to win the award twice.

All that has given his old teammates something to be proud of when seeing how the player they knew grew to become Rivera, the head coach.

"Ron and I used to talk about [one day becoming NFL coaches] all the time," Singletary told ESPN in 2016. "I always told him he was going to be a coach. And he would tell me that I was going to be a coach. He always found a way to make a difference on the sidelines and not pout about not playing. He made the most of it."

McGinnis, who coached in the NFL for three decades, still considers Rivera to be one of his all-time favorite players. He and Singletary were two of the brightest players he ever coached, so it does not surprise him that Rivera had excelled on the sidelines.

"Ron Rivera has exactly what this league needs, and I'm very happy for his success as a head coach. Washington made a great hire."

Rivera now inherits a franchise in need of change. The Redskins have only been to the playoffs twice in 10 seasons, and the fans are looking for a new culture.

Rivera seemed to gain the fans' approval almost as soon as he was officially hired. The organization likes his vision, and they're willing to let him lead them to the ultimate goal of eventually winning a Super Bowl.

The only thing left for Rivera to do now is to set that plan in motion. Thanks to Chico, Rivera is up to the task.