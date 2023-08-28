I couldn't help but feel disappointed, because I had worked so hard to get to this point in my life. From playing high school football in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to waiting my turn to show what I could do in college and getting the call from Coach Rivera, I had dreamt about playing in the NFL from the first time I was able to put that jersey on with my name on it. I realized that dreams are real if you put together the right habits and you know you have the right work ethic.

I knew I was lucky to be alive. We're talking about gunshots. People die from gunshots. One shot. Anywhere. It can be in the strangest place on your body, and you can die from it. So, to take two, there's no way I can think that I'm not blessed to make it out of there. I still felt that disappointment right before the doctor told me the results, but I was also trying to stay positive about what could happen. Then he told me that there had been no structural damage, and I just felt relieved. I still didn't know how well that would go for me at the time, but I did have some moment of relief. At least I'd be able to walk again. At least I'd be able to run again.