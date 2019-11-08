Top 10 Quotes: Redskins Bye Week

With the team enjoying its weekend off during the bye week, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO:

1. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin on his growth in his first NFL season:

"It's humbling because I really feel like I've been able to contribute to our team. That's what I set out to do when I first got drafted here, and I just want to continue to build on that, being a guy that can take the top off the defense, to be the person that changes the momentum of the game."

2. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on the increased play of linebacker Ryan Anderson:

"I think [LB] Ryan [Anderson] has done deservedly well in terms of how he fits the run and the type of pass rusher that he is. He presents a lot of power coming off the edge, so we're fortunate that we have two skilled athletes like Montez [Sweat] and Ryan; one that has length, has speed, quickness and the other that has the change up to play more speed to power and be more of a presence in terms of pressurizing the pocket or condensing the pocket."

3. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on what he hopes to get out of Wednesday's extra practice: