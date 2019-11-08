Top 10 Quotes: Redskins Bye Week

With the team enjoying its weekend off during the bye week, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO:
1. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin on his growth in his first NFL season:
"It's humbling because I really feel like I've been able to contribute to our team. That's what I set out to do when I first got drafted here, and I just want to continue to build on that, being a guy that can take the top off the defense, to be the person that changes the momentum of the game."
2. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on the increased play of linebacker Ryan Anderson:
"I think [LB] Ryan [Anderson] has done deservedly well in terms of how he fits the run and the type of pass rusher that he is. He presents a lot of power coming off the edge, so we're fortunate that we have two skilled athletes like Montez [Sweat] and Ryan; one that has length, has speed, quickness and the other that has the change up to play more speed to power and be more of a presence in terms of pressurizing the pocket or condensing the pocket."
3. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on what he hopes to get out of Wednesday's extra practice:
"We need the work. Everybody, every position needs work. I think it's a practice that's been designed to implement the changes that we make coming off the self-scout. That's a big aspect of it. So as we delve and take a deep dive into the self-scout, we can make the appropriate changes. I know we need work, third down, red zone. As I mentioned last night, we've got to find a way to get it in [the end zone] better than what we're doing."
4. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins on his confidence after his first-career start:
"In my short career and the amount of reps I've had throughout my career, I just want to play natural and play instinctive, and I felt that going into this game the more and more snaps that I got. Hopefully I keep going in the bye week and the rest of the season."
5. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on how to keep chemistry between the offense and defense:
"I think chemistry is always a fine line. I think morale is always a fine line. It's a juggling act every day and to maintain the positive upbeat nature of your team is important. Show them where good things are showing up and also point out where things need to get better."
6. Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin describing his NFL experience in his rookie year:
"It's been a grind. When they say it's your longest year -- your rookie year -- you really feel it. I come to work and I'm living my dream, so at the end of the day it doesn't feel like work. The physical aspect of it, getting ready for an opponent each and every week, can be tiring, but the reward is on Sunday. So I'm enjoying it, and I'm just trying to continue to help the team."
7. Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen on the progression of outside linebacker Montez Sweat:
"As a rookie, you're going to learn week in and week out. This is only his ninth game in the NFL, so obviously he's going to improve week in and week out. I'm happy with the way he's been progressing lately."
8. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins on how to keep improving moving forward:
"As far as third downs and some guys in my face, that's part of playing quarterback at an elite level. Just keep working on those things and keep doing things on my own time outside the facility and keep getting better."
9. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on his evaluation of Dwayne Haskins:
"I saw a lot of positive carryover in his development for a first start rookie. Boy, everything we had emphasized, in terms of communication, being able to enunciate the verbiage of the plays, getting in and out of the huddle without delays. I think we were down on the clock maybe once or twice, but by and large I thought he managed that aspect of the pre snap and the post snap really, really well."
10. Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin on the team's mindset moving forward:
"You can't hang your head. No other team's gonna feel sorry for us that our record is what it is. You gotta come out and show up, and if you don't you're gonna continue to get your head beat in. That's just the way of the NFL. But my mindset is just to come to work everyday with a positive attitude."