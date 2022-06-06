News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Trai Turner is fitting right in with Commanders' O-Line

Jun 06, 2022 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

06012022 OTAs 125
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Things are going to be a little different for Sam Cosmi as he enters his second season in the NFL.

For one, he no longer has to earn a role on the Washington Commanders' offensive line. He made the point that he belongs in the starting lineup, and despite missing eight games with injury, he was the team's third-best run-blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cosmi will also have a new teammate holding down the right side of the offensive line now that Brandon Scherff has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Two months after Scherff departed, the Commanders replaced one Pro Bowler with another by adding eight-year veteran Trai Turner, who has slid in as the team's starting right guard.

It hasn't taken long for Turner to develop a rapport with the rest of the unit.

"I love Trai. Trai's a great guy," Cosmi told reporters after last Wednesday's OTA. "We click real well. The chemistry is there."

Chemistry was never a problem for the Commanders' front last year in spite of all the different combinations that were featured last season. The offensive line dealt with multiple injuries -- they had to play with their third-string center for an extended period -- and the position was still one of the best in terms of ESPN's pass-block and run-block win rate.

Turner, who played six seasons for the Carolina Panthers, doesn't have much experience playing alongside the Commanders' offensive linemen -- the only exception being fellow guard Andrew Norwell -- but his previous knowledge of offensive line coach John Matsko’s system has allowed him to jump right into the mix.

"The biggest thing about Trai is it kind of solidifies the fact that we have 10 guys that we really believe are guys that can give us that veteran experience. Again, one of the things that we try to do is we want to make sure if we're gonna be strong, we gotta make sure we stay strong and that's having good depth on the offensive line."

PHOTOS | OTAs 6/6

The Washington Commanders begin their final week of Phase 3 before the start of mandatory minicamp. Check out the best photos from Monday's OTA. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06062022 OTAs 002
1 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 151
2 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 145
3 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 159
4 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 155
5 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 157
6 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 152
7 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 149
8 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 150
9 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 142
10 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 147
11 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 148
12 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 140
13 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 144
14 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 134
15 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 139
16 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 137
17 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 138
18 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 135
19 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 131
20 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 130
21 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 127
22 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 133
23 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 128
24 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 125
25 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 122
26 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 126
27 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 124
28 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 121
29 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 120
30 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 115
31 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 117
32 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 119
33 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 099
34 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 116
35 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 113
36 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 114
37 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 104
38 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 109
39 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 103
40 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 106
41 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 086
42 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 097
43 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 087
44 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 095
45 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 092
46 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 093
47 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 090
48 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 091
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 083
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 075
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 085
52 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 079
53 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 081
54 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 076
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 074
56 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 071
57 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 082
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 073
59 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 072
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 067
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 064
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 070
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 068
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 069
65 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 066
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 061
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 063
68 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 062
69 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 057
70 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 055
71 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 058
72 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 047
73 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 053
74 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 052
75 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 051
76 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 046
77 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 042
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 045
79 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 044
80 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 041
81 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 024
82 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 040
83 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 033
84 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 026
85 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 035
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 027
87 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 039
88 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 023
89 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 017
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 022-Edit
91 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 013
92 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 019
93 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 020
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 012
95 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 003
96 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 001
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 006
98 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 011
99 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 007
100 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Turner offers more than just depth, though. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for five consecutive seasons, and that expertise has been obvious to Cosmi over the last two weeks.

"He's honed into his craft," Cosmi said. "Every step, every punch he takes, he's really locked in, and I love that."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who worked with Trai at Carolina, knows the kind of player he's getting out of the All-Pro guard. He referred to Trai as a "physical" player who is highly accountable.

That's to be expected from a player who has worked under Matsko.

"He's a guy that I lean on heavily," Turner said of Matsko in 2020. "He's just a great coach and a great mentor to my career."

The duo of Cosmi and Scherff were one of the best at paving the way for running backs. Washington's backs averaged 4.53 adjusted line yards when running to the right, which was ranked seventh-best in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

It's a high standard, but at least Cosmi and Turner are already working well together.

"It's been a blessing just to have a guy like him," Cosmi said.

Related Content

news

Jahan Dotson continues to stand out in OTAs

Dotson has been improving every day, and it's leaving a positive impression on his coaches and teammates.

news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season

The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary as part of the first-ever nine home game regular season schedule.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain listed among under-the-radar OTA stars

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 6, 2022.

news

Percy Butler is eager to learn, and it's leaving a good impression on his teammates

Butler is expected by an immediate contributor for the Commanders' defense in 2022. So far, things are falling into place for the rookie safety.

news

Scott Turner | 'There's a lot of different things we we'll be able to do' with Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner addressed the media following Wednesday's OTA. Here's a look at what he had to say during his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain wants to start fast in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 3, 2022.

news

Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss break down injury updates on Chase Young, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas

Paulsen and Moss discuss what they want to see from Young, Samuel and the rest of Washington's injured players as they return to the field.

news

Commanders' offense primed to be more explosive with Wentz at QB

Washington is hopeful that Carson Wentz's arm strength will lead to stretching the field vertically.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 preseason schedule

The Commanders' three-game slate includes a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers and two road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

news

Ron Rivera | Montez Sweat 'becomes more and more dynamic'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media following Wednesday's OTAs. Here's a look at what he said during his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz makes progress in Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Advertising