Trai Turner is fitting right in with Commanders' O-Line

Turner offers more than just depth, though. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for five consecutive seasons, and that expertise has been obvious to Cosmi over the last two weeks.

"He's honed into his craft," Cosmi said. "Every step, every punch he takes, he's really locked in, and I love that."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who worked with Trai at Carolina, knows the kind of player he's getting out of the All-Pro guard. He referred to Trai as a "physical" player who is highly accountable.

That's to be expected from a player who has worked under Matsko.

"He's a guy that I lean on heavily," Turner said of Matsko in 2020. "He's just a great coach and a great mentor to my career."

The duo of Cosmi and Scherff were one of the best at paving the way for running backs. Washington's backs averaged 4.53 adjusted line yards when running to the right, which was ranked seventh-best in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

It's a high standard, but at least Cosmi and Turner are already working well together.