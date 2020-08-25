Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

QUICK HITS

-- Ron Rivera is impressed with Kamren Curl: Washington's secondary as a whole has been one of the more impressive groups throughout training camp, so it's not easy to stand out among the throng of talent. But that's exactly what seventh-round pick Kamren Curl has done so far. He has grabbed two interceptions in the past four days, and Rivera said he is learning from his mistakes.

"You haven't seen him make the same mistake," Rivera said. "He's hitting his landmark, he's doing what he's supposed to do. That's very good to see. ...He's playing with good vision, he's understanding the concepts of what we're trying to do. He's grown, and you appreciate that."

-- Chase Young admires Ryan Kerrigan's ability: Chase Young called nine-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan a "dude." That means he does everything right and handles his business on and off the field. Those are two of the many qualities Young admires about Kerrigan. Rivera said Kerrigan has taken Young under his wing lately, and he's been able to learn how to be a professional under his guidance.

"He definitely gives me little tips on things here and there about the [defense], just a whole rack of stuff that we talk about," Young said. "I've definitely picked up a lot of things from RK, but a lot of things really have to do with off the field in terms of...getting your body already stretched out and activated before practice and things like that. I did it myself, but it's even new stuff that helped me and that I added on to my routine."

-- Geron Christian Sr. thinks he has shown off his talent: Geron Christian Sr. has been the starting left tackle since reporters were allowed to watch practice, and he feels like he has played well. He emphasized working on his technique and aggression during the offseason as well as learning to play consistently. He knew the starting left tackle spot would be up for grabs this year, and so far, he thinks he has shown why he deserves it.