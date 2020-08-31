Training Camp Daily 8/31: Alex Smith Makes His Return To FedExField

QUICK HITS

Rivera has seen growth from Dwayne Haskins Jr.: Rivera has been challenging Haskins for months now, and he has pushed the young quarterback to step up, take charge of the offense and be a leader multiple times throughout his tenure. So far, Haskins has taken that charge head on and improved each day during camp. That growth has been apparent to Rivera.

"He's gotten a lot of good work in. He's worked with [quarterbacks coach] Ken Zampese and the other quarterbacks. You see the growth, you really do. Again, we still have a way to go, but it's promising. And that's probably the best thing you can say about it, too, that he's showing those moments that really tells you he's learning.

Haskins wants to show he can be a franchise quarterback: From the time he was drafted by Washington in 2019, Haskins has wanted to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback. He wants to show how much he loves the game and that he can be relied upon in key situations. Although Rivera said he is still learning, Haskins believes he can accomplish those things in Washington.

"I'm just trying to keep proving that and get into a game-like situation where I can showcase that. I'm looking forward to doing that and keep proving over and over again and be a guy in this area -- like I said, being from here -- that has a lot of pride for me. I'm just exciting to keep working and getting this thing rolling."

Chase Young turns into "something different" when he's on the field: Monday's practice was special for Chase Young, even though it was just a practice and there were no fans in the stands; it was the first time he entered FedExField as a member of the Washington Football team. Young said he tried to approach the practice like it was a game by trying to "get his mind right" for being in the locker room and warming up. When that happens, Young goes into "a different zone."