Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

QUICK HITS

Montez Sweat is a "tremendously gifted athlete": Rivera liked Sweat coming out of the draft when he was with the Carolina Panthers. He said Sweat has been growing and developing since Washington drafted him 26th overall in 2019, and his presence makes the defensive line even more dynamic. "He's a tremendously gifted athlete," Rivera said. "I'll be honest, just kind of going back and looking at him from his college tape and remembering him putting his hand on the ground and how explosive he was off the line of scrimmage and then seeing...that whole group of guys we have, we have the ability to have a special unit."

Rivera feels "very good" about the running backs: Washington released Derrius Guice on Aug.7, but Rivera remains confident in the makeup of the running back group. Many of the players have little to no experience, but Rivera wants all five of them to compete to be the feature back of the group. "We're going to have guys who will have a lot of opportunities between now and the opener, and we'll get an opportunity to see which guys are the best ones for us."