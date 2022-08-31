Transformative potential of girls' flag football on display at Commanders' Nike Kickoff Classic initiative

It's that kind of care and investment that not only helps flag football grow as a sport, but also helps girls see that they belong in this game. With the opportunity to play and that feeling of meaningful inclusion, girls are able to benefit from the transformative experience playing football can be.

"The biggest thing for me I see is the confidence factor. You think about everything young kids have to go through as far as their self-esteem," Cook said. "When girls are able to step out on the field and do something that's a little bit different that they maybe thought was something they couldn't do, it definitely boosts their self-esteem, and develops their confidence which they can then of course use throughout their entire lives."

For Dr. Stephanie Ramsey, the Director of Athletics for Richmond Public Schools, the word "gratitude" kept coming to her mind throughout Friday's event as she watched the RPS girls running around with the players, looked on as one of her student broadcasters got to ask a question to Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder about what it was like to be one of only female Co-Owners in the NFL and, at the end of the event, when she was gifted a $10,000 check to be put towards the RPS programming.