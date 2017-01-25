News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Trent Williams Named To Sporting News NFL All-Pro Team

Jan 25, 2017 at 08:14 AM
170125_trent_williams_615_255.jpg

When it comes to quality NFL left tackles, it doesn't get much better than Trent Williams.

With his tenacious style of play, and never-ending will to win, Williams has turned himself into a perennial Pro Bowler and someone that defensive ends don't look forward to facing on a weekly basis during the regular season.

It's no fluke that Williams has been voted to five straight Pro Bowls and is so highly regarded. Coaches, players, and fans recognize Williams' talent and they've rewarded him accordingly over the course of his career.

Well, it's time once again for Williams to reap the benefits of an All-Pro career, as he was recently named to the Sporting News NFL All-Pro Team for the 2016 season.

The team was voted on by NFL head coaches beginning in December, and when it was all said and done, Williams was one of two offensive tackles to make the team, along with Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.

This is what Sporting News' Tadd Haislop had to say about Williams making the team:

"With less tangible evidence available to help observers determine the NFL's best offensive linemen, it makes sense to allow coaches tell us who they are," Haislop said. "The very best in 2016, according to them, was Williams. The seven-year pro continues to be Washington's security blanket for its ever-evolving offensive backfield."

In order for an offense to be effective, it takes a complete team effort to make it happen. When it comes to Washington's offensive line this past season – which was led by Williams – the group was nearly impenetrable, much to quarterback Kirk Cousins' delight. With Williams watching Cousins' backside, he was very comfortable in the pocket and his stats bore witness to that. Cousins set single-season team records in pass attempts (606), completions (404) and passing yards (4,917), not to mention the 25 touchdown passes he threw and his 97.2 passer rating.

The aforementioned will to win is what fuels Williams, and makes him constantly go back to the drawing board as he tries to perfect his craft.

"I just want to be better than Trent Williams, I want to be better than last year," Williams said. "I'm my own worst critic and I'm never satisfied. Every time I go into the offseason it's always a goal of mine where I'm coming back a better player, better leader than when I left. That's my motivation, that continues to drive me and I'll keep going until I'm considered one of the best to ever put on a pair of cleats at the offensive line."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

