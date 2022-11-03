Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington punter Tress Way has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for his performance in month of October.

It is the first time Way has been selected as the player of the month in his career and he is the first Washington special teamer to win the award since K Dustin Hopkins did so in September of 2016. The last Washington player to win the award was DE Chase Young who won NFC Defensive Player of the Month in December of 2020. This is the 17th time in franchise history that a player has been named NFC Player of the Month.

Way is only the second punter in franchise history to win the award joining Matt Turk who earned the honor in October of 1997.