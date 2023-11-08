News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Tress Way names NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nov 08, 2023
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington Commanders punter Tress Way has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9.

Way has now moved into a tie for third all-time in NFC history in number of times a punter has received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors (5). He trails Thomas Morstead (7) and Sean Landeta (6) on the all-time list per NFL Communications.

Way recorded five punts for 239 yards (47.8 avg.) with a long of 64 yards. He pinned four of his five attempts inside the 20-yard line, which was the most by an NFC punter in Week 9. Way registered a net average of 44.2.

Way has earned the honor of NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career with Washington. He holds the Washington record for the most NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in franchise history.

Way and punter Matt Turk are the only two punters in franchise history to win multiple NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors along with at least one NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor.

Way is one-of-five players in franchise history to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor multiple times, joining RB/KR Brian Mitchell, P Matt Turk, K Dustin Hopkins and WR/PR Jamison Crowder.

Prior to Way's five selections for NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the last Washington punter to receive the honor was Hunter Smith in 2009.

This marks the 26th time in NFL history that Washington has received an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Way has recorded 42 punts for 2,008 yards (47.8 avg.) with 17 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line so far this season. Way is tied for second in the NFC in punts inside the 20-yard line.

