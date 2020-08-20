Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety

One thing Rivera said Apke can improve on is his angles when trying to defend passes. Last year, he was targeted six times by opposing quarterbacks and allowed four completions for 50 yards. Apke knows he needs to improve that aspect of his game, which is why he said he has been working on it every day.

"Whether it's middle field or if I'm guarding someone, just breaking towards the ball with eye discipline and making sure I make a good break on the ball."

Apke said he wants to be the starting free safety by the end of training camp, but he also wants to stay healthy. He also wants to be someone his teammates can rely on.

"Whoever I'm out there with, just be a leader out there and have everyone trust me," he said.

There have been a host of players who have seen starting reps throughout the past three days. Apke has been a part of every combination, and it looks like he has continued to impress the coaches each day.

Apke does not seem worried by where he is on the depth chart. He sounds happy to just be on the field for the first time since December. When asked what his role will be, Apke said, "Wherever they need me."