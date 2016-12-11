Video Highlights: #WASvsPHI

The Washington Redskins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-22, at Lincoln Financial Field during Week 14 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.
1st Quarter: Redskins safety Deshazor Everett intercepts a pass from Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
2nd Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins fires a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Pierre Garçon.
2nd Quarter: Redskins running back Robert Kelley charges hard for a five-yard gain.
2nd Quarter: Kelley breaks away for a 22-yard touchdown run.
3rd Quarter: Cousins completes an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
3rd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Josh Norman tackles Eagles placeholder Donnie Jones after a special teams miscue.
3rd Quarter: Cousins completes a 21-yard pass to Jackson, who somehow keeps both feet in bounds as he falls out of bounds.
3rd Quarter: Kelley gains 14 yards on a dump-off pass from Cousins.
3rd Quarter: Cousins throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to Garçon.
4th Quarter: Norman breaks up a two-point conversion attempt.
4th Quarter: Redskins running back Chris Thompson rushes for a 25-yard touchdown.
4th Quarter: Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacks Wentz, who fumbles the ball away to fellow linebacker Trent Murphy.
Week 14 DeSean Jackson highlights