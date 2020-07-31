News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: QBs Coach Ken Zampese Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith And The Offense

Jul 31, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 31, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Julie Donaldson's decision to become Washington's Senior Vice President of Media and Content.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Deshazor Everett about Washington's new culture and working out with Landon Collins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the one thing QB coach Ken Zampese hopes Dwayne Haskins picked up while working out with Cam Newton.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that this part of the Alex Smith equation, while small, should not be overlooked.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker contemplates Washington's playoff chances in her mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the future of Alex Smith. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at Jack Del Rio's past to predict how he might use Chase Young. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

-- Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael

-- Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

-- 'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

-- How Ron Rivera Tied Unity Into Washington's Practice Jerseys

-- Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference

-- RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

-- Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

-- Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

-- 2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

PHOTOS: 2020 Washington Football Team Training Camp, Day 3

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on July 30, 2020.

