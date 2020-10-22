Wake Up Washington 10/22: Delving Into The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens up his notebook about Washington's receiving group.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on how Rivera's bold call fits Washington's top priority.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on Kyle Allen.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen and Neil Greenberg team up to discuss if five wins can win the NFC East.
-- ESPN's John Keim evaluates Kyle Allen's performance.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Ron Rivera is gambling that his moves will pay off for Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler provides seven targets if Washington gets aggressive at the trade deadline.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also explains the impact Alex Smith has had on Kyle Allen.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey introduces fans to Washington's Week 7 wide receivers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his opinion on why each team in the NFC East will and won't win the division.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Kyle Allen's comments regarding the team's record and the NFC East.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives some analysis on what Kyle Allen can do to eliminate turnovers. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also provides his observations from Washington's loss to the Giants. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips ponders who will win the NFC East. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team & Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)