Wake Up Washington 10/19: Looking Back At Week 6

Oct 19, 2020 at 10:15 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Wide receiver Cam Sims catches a touchdown during the Washington Football Team's game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2020. (Josh Lobel/LCC)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at what the numbers say about Ron Rivera's in-game coaching decisions against the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes that Ron Rivera has a vision, and it's bigger than a two-point conversion.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's Week 6 loss to the New York Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter give his analysis on Ron Rivera's decision to convert a two-point conversion.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen lists four takeaways from Washington's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington shows resolve but still falls short against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides three reasons why he thinks Ron Rivera's decision to try a two-point conversion was the right one.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Kyle Allen showed heart Sunday but also some room for improvement.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his take on what a loss to the Giants means for Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives some analysis on what Kyle Allen can do to eliminate turnovers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Kendall Fuller finding himself in his second stint with Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras goes inside Washington's decision to go for two against the Giants. (Subscription)

