Wake Up Washington 12/31: The Latest On Alex Smith And Terry McLaurin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on the status of Terry McLaurin and more.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides the latest injury news on Terry McLaurin and Alex Smith.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about what it would mean for Alex Smith to play against the Eagles.
-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Alex Smith.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about how Washington is playing with "house money" entering win-and-in game.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at which players could be approaching their last game in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also compiles some quotes that may increase your confidence in Taylor Heinicke.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Ron Rivera is "not worried" about playing Alex Smith without practice time.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why Jalen Hurts reminds Ron Rivera of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of the regular season finale. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Dan Pompei chronicles Ron Rivera's battle with cancer. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and David Aldridge delve into Chase Young's basketball potential. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's offense trying to avoid making unfortunate history. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras looks at Washington's win-or-go-home history.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: