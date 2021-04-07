Wake Up Washington 4/7: Welcome To The DMV, Natalia

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about decisions Washington faces ahead of the draft.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest news surrounding Washington's plans at quarterback.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Washington hiring Natalia Dorantes as coordinator of football programs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Washington players who could change their numbers should the NFL approve a rule change.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown looks at two players Ryan Fitzpatrick was a fan of before signing with Washington.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides some insight on the hiring of Natalia Dorantes. (Subscription)
-- Washington Football Introduces "Fan Ambassador Network" As Team Develops Reimagined Gameday Experience
-- Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format