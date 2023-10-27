News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to get back on track

Oct 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW102723

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 10/26

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their second day of prep for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44536
1 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44585
2 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44589
3 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44586
4 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44582
5 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44588
6 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44590
7 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44587
8 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44584
9 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44579
10 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44568
11 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44575
12 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44581
13 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44583
14 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44576
15 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44573
16 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44580
17 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44578
18 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44577
19 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44572
20 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44567
21 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44574
22 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44569
23 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44566
24 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44570
25 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44564
26 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44571
27 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44565
28 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44560
29 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44563
30 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44557
31 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44562
32 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44561
33 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44556
34 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44558
35 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44549
36 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44548
37 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44555
38 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44559
39 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44550
40 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44554
41 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44551
42 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44552
43 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44553
44 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44544
45 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44541
46 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44546
47 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44547
48 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44543
49 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44540
50 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44538
51 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44545
52 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44542
53 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44532
54 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44533
55 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44537
56 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44535
57 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44539
58 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10262023 WK8 Thursday Practice44534
59 / 99
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00089
60 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00151
61 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00152
62 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00148
63 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00132
64 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00149
65 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00146
66 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00142
67 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00145
68 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00143
69 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00140
70 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00134
71 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00136
72 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00128
73 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00130
74 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00127
75 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00122
76 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00123
77 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00121
78 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00119
79 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00117
80 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00116
81 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00112
82 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00111
83 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00115
84 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00110
85 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00108
86 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00106
87 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00105
88 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00104
89 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00103
90 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00100
91 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00092
92 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00095
93 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00101
94 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00097
95 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00087
96 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00088
97 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00085
98 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10282023 WK8 Practice EF00090
99 / 99
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 10/25

10252023 WK8 Practice EF00004
1 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00081
2 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00065
3 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00083
4 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00082
5 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00080
6 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00056
7 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00079
8 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00078
9 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00075
10 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00074
11 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00068
12 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00072
13 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00073
14 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00066
15 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00059
16 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00063
17 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00055
18 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00062
19 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00057
20 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00026
21 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00025
22 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00033
23 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00048
24 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00044
25 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00029
26 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00041
27 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00024
28 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00031
29 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00014
30 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00018
31 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00002
32 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00001
33 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00010
34 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00013
35 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10252023 WK8 Practice EF00005
36 / 36
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to improve

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping a short memory

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Empire state of mind

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building on success

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time for depth players to step up

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Scouting out the Falcons

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Week 6

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time to reflect, get back to work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for an NFC East showdown

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Advertising