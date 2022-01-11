News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Getting healthy, staying motivated

Jan 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during the offseason.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about some of Washington's roster decisions the team must address this offseason.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at some of Washington's top quotes from locker clean out.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Curtis Samuel looking to bounce back after injuries derailed his first season with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about what some of Washington's players said about Washington's rebrand efforts.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinion on Washington's offseason plans. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington now turns to the offseason after capturing a win over the Giants. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Terry McLaurin stays humble after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

-- Washington's 2022 first-round pick has been finalized

-- Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

-- Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

