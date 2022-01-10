Washington's 2022 first-round pick has been finalized

The 2021 season is now complete, and the Washington Football Team now knows where it will pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After a 22-7 win over the New York Giants that gave it a 7-10 record, Washington officially received the 11th overall pick. It will be the fourth time in five seasons that the team will select a player in the top half of the draft. While the team finished with a similar record (7-9) last season, the fact that it won the NFC East meant it could not pick any higher than 19th.
The exact spots for Washington's remaining picks will be determined at a later date.
NOTES:
- Washington will pick 11th for first time in franchise history, but based on who it selected at similar spots in years past, it's apparent that it can snag long term impactful players in that area of the draft. Defensive tackle Daron Payne was taken 13th overall in 2018 and has recorded at least 50 tackles in every season. He's grabbed 14.5 sacks in that time, including 4.5 in 2021. Jonathan Allen, selected 17th overall in 2017, signed a contract extension before the season and had a career year with nine sacks.
- Washington will be without a fifth-round pick due to it trading up to take Camaron Cheeseman in the sixth round. Washington also received a seventh-round pick in last year's draft as part of the deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, which it used to take William Bradley-King.
Based on how Washington has used its previous first-round picks under head coach Ron Rivera, it can be expected that whoever the team drafts will compete immediately. Chase Young, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year, has started in every game he's played in and created an instant impact on the defensive line. Jamin Davis, who was picked 19th overall in the 2021 draft, flashed at various points of the season and started in eight games.
"That's the thing and that's gonna be the truth of the matter is that this offseason is gonna be very important, very vital to what I think is part of the plan," Rivera said. "It's time I think that we see this team start to take that big step forward."