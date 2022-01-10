Washington's 2022 first-round pick has been finalized

Based on how Washington has used its previous first-round picks under head coach Ron Rivera, it can be expected that whoever the team drafts will compete immediately. Chase Young, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year, has started in every game he's played in and created an instant impact on the defensive line. Jamin Davis, who was picked 19th overall in the 2021 draft, flashed at various points of the season and started in eight games.