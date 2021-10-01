 Skip to main content
Wake Up Washington: Heading To The ATL

Oct 01, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Football Team's offensive line
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides an update on Curtis Samuel.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Terry McLaurin's meticulous attention to detail.

-- ProFootballTalks' Josh Alper writes that being a game manager is fine with Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd reports that Jonathan Allen partners with Sasha Bruce Youthwork to help fight homelessness.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Jack Del Rio's thoughts on Washington's defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young feeling he's close to a breakout game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about J.D. McKissic saying the team needs to "click" after a 1-2 start.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at one ESPN analyst's assessment of Washington's defense.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: 'Scary Terry's' Contested Catch Rate Proves 'He's Not Ever Really Covered'

-- Taylor Heinicke Is All In For Taking On 'Game Manager' Role

-- WFT Daily: Washington Analyzes The Challenges Of Facing Matt Ryan

-- Heinicke's High School Coach Always Knew The Quarterback Was Special

-- Washington Vs. Falcons Preview: A Chance To Bounce Back

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Wants More Coordination From Pass Rush

-- Ron Rivera Wants Players To Put Themselves In Position To Succeed

-- 'We're Gonna Keep Going': Washington's Players Dedicated To Learning From Mistakes

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

-- Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

