WFT Daily: 'Scary Terry's' Contested Catch Rate Proves 'He's Not Ever Really Covered'

None of McLaurin's contested grabs has been at that level, but he's performed as expected from a No. 1 receiver and team captain. Pro Football Focus has given him the second-highest grade for contested catches through three games. In the second quarter of Washington's Thursday night game against the New York Giants with the team down 7-0, Heinicke turned to McLaurin at the Giants' 27-yard line. McLaurin was hit immediately after the ball touched his hands, but he tucked it in long enough to complete the catch.