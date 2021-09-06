 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: It's Finally Week 1

Sep 06, 2021 at 09:48 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera surveys practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera surveys practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Scott Turner looking to push Washington's offense to the next level.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that the addition of a 17th game paves the way for records to be broken.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes that Antonio Gibson doesn't want to be a robotic running back.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco reports on Mike Greenberg comparing Washington to the 2019 49ers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd explains why one columnist thinks Washington is ready to take a big leap in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Washington's top rookie in the preseason.

-- Jonathan Allen explains on 106.7 The Fan Washington can be "exponentially better" in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Benjamin St-Juste's message for Terry McLaurin.

-- Sports Illustrated's Davis Harrison asks if Washington is primed for a record-breaking season in 2021.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Ron Rivera Explains Chase Young's Play On Cam Newton

-- Kendall Fuller Has The Best Bragging Rights At The Family Dinner Table

-- #PickSix: A Primer For The Regular Season

-- Why Fitz? A Deep Dive Into Ron Rivera’s Offseason Strategy

-- WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

-- 4 Takeaways From Washington's 53-Man Roster

-- A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2021 Roster

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Finale

-- WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

-- #PickSix: Jaret Patterson And Pass Protection

-- WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Veteran leadership for new-look defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 22, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Further reflections on the free agency class

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Welcome to the second wave of free agency

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 18, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | New faces in town

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 15, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | New league year, new vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Get ready for 'legal tampering'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 11, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | All the tools to reshape the roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping the action in Indy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 4, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Get to know your assistant coaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at Washington's assistant coaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mock draft season is here

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building an aligned vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Advertising