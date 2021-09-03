Kendall Fuller Has The Best Bragging Rights At The Family Dinner Table

The Chiefs were trying to close out a 31-20 victory with 68 ticks left on the clock. The route pattern the 49ers were running was one Fuller and Mathieu had seen on the previous series and already had a plan for how to counter it. If Jimmy Garoppolo tried to air out the ball, Fuller would make the grab. If he threw a bullet, Mathieu would break on the route.

Garoppolo chose the former. He slung the ball to Deebo Samuel in the middle of the field, and Fuller snatched it away before Samuel could get his hands on it. From that point, Patrick Mahomes was able to run out the clock and cap off the win.

"Just to go into that level, that stage, just make a play, it's crazy,'' Fuller said.

Two months later, Fuller was reunited with Washington in free agency. The team is slowly building up to what Kansas City has become, and the hope is that it'll eventually be a Super Bowl contender for years to come.

Winning one Super Bowl already sets Fuller apart from his siblings. Winning another while playing for his hometown team would be even better.