Wake Up Washington: It's Gameday

Aug 12, 2021 at 08:32 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW081221
Ron Rivera walks up the ramp to the team plane as Washington travel to play the New England Patriots. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives five things to watch in Washington's preseason game against the Patriots.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Jaret Patterson's fight to earn a roster spot.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's preseason games being a test for the quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about four things to watch during Washington's first preseason game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Logan Thomas being a mentor to Sammis Reyes and John Bates.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera looking forward to coaching against Bill Belichick.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about DeAndre Carter's winding NFL journey.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Montez Sweat's goals for Chase Young and himself in their careers. (subscription)

