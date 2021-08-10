WFT Daily: Chasing The Combined Single-Season Sack Record

Dexter Manley and Charles Mann, likely the best pass-rushing duo in team history, achieved the feat regularly in the 1980s. They combined for 58 sacks from 1985-86, including 29.5 in 1985. There's still some work to be done before Sweat and Young reach even that number, but based on the way they push each other, it might come sooner rather than later.

"If Montez is going and I'm slacking a little bit, I know I got to pick the slack up because I know Montez over there busting his [butt]," Young said. "Same with me, vice versa. I think we keep each other up and I feel like we just keep each other going. I feel like that's how great we can be if we just keep doing that."

Most, if not all Washington fans believe the team has something special with Sweat and Young on the same team. It sounds like they feel the same way, but they want more than that, and they're pushing each other to do it.