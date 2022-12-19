Wake Up Washington | Prepping for a short week and a trip out west

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' frustrating loss to the Giants.
- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on the Week 15 loss.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways on the Commanders' loss.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders reflecting on their loss to the Giants.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer goes into detail about the Commanders' red zone struggles.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report after the Commanders' loss to the Giants.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Terry McLaurin recording his third straight 1,000-yard season.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about the Commanders trying to make sense of the bizarre ending against the Giants.
- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his thoughts on the quarterback position.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders' missing an opportunity against the Giants.
- CBS Sports' Jared Dubin writes about the officiating against the Giants.
- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes about the last calls against the Giants.