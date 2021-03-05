News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 3/5: Terry Toughness

Mar 05, 2021 at 10:40 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin torches cornerback Trevon Diggs during Washington's 25-3 rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 25, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 5, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the future of the defensive line.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala delves into how Washington's collaborate front office could operate.

-- ESPN's John Keim previews free agency for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux digs into the impact of running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at Washington's specialists entering free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps Terry McLaurin's interview with Jim Rome.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at Washington's safeties.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at Washington's impending free agents. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera’s connections make Washington a contender for several top free agents. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that new WFT dance team coordinator: 'I'm bringing the NBA flavor to the NFL.' (Subscription)

-- Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey previews free agency and the draft for Washington.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Safety

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind London Fletcher Signing With Washington

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive End

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Charley Casserly Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive Tackle

-- Full List Of 2021 College Football Pro Days

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Running Back

-- Here's What Santana Moss And Fred Smoot Want Washington To Do At Receiver In The Draft

-- Kelvin Harmon Aims To Return From First Major Injury Better Than Before

