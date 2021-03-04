Wake Up Washington 3/4: A Closer Look At The Top Draft And Free Agent Prospects

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also delves into how Washington's collaborate front office could operate.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports that Washington will now have a coed dance squad.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at Washington's safeties.
-- The Athletic's Dan Brugler analyzes the top interior offensive linemen available in the NFL Draft. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia writes about some of the top cornerbacks available via free agency. (Subscription)
-- Doug Williams And Jason Campbell Have Seen Progress For African American QBs, But There's Still Work To Be Done