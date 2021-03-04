News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 3/4: A Closer Look At The Top Draft And Free Agent Prospects

Mar 04, 2021 at 09:57 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera watches teams warm up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also delves into how Washington's collaborate front office could operate.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports that Washington will now have a coed dance squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at Washington's safeties.

-- The Athletic's Dan Brugler analyzes the top interior offensive linemen available in the NFL Draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia writes about some of the top cornerbacks available via free agency. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive End

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Charley Casserly Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive Tackle

-- Full List Of 2021 College Football Pro Days

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Running Back

-- Washington Football Team Appoints Joey Colby-Begovich As Vice President Of Guest Experience

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Safety

-- Here's What Santana Moss And Fred Smoot Want Washington To Do At Receiver In The Draft

-- Kelvin Harmon Aims To Return From First Major Injury Better Than Before

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Cornerback

-- Doug Williams And Jason Campbell Have Seen Progress For African American QBs, But There's Still Work To Be Done

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Daniel Jeremiah Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Linebacker

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Offensive Line

-- Taylor Heinicke Wants To Mix Mobility With Durability In His Next Opportunity

-- How Drew Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

