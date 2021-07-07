News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

Jul 07, 2021 at 09:43 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Antonio Gibson aiming to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at William Jackson III showing off his fishing skills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Darren Hartwell asks if Washington could make another addition to the wide receiver room.

-- NFL.com's Grant Gordon reports on Antonio Gibson aiming for 1,000 yards this year.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about where Chase Young landed on ESPN's list of top edge rushers.

-- The Athletic names players who they believe could be primed for a breakout season in 2021. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- Terrell: Cam Sims Was 'The Glue' Of The Receiver Group

-- #PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

-- NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

-- Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

-- Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

-- A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

-- The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

-- Don't Underestimate John Bates

-- Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

PHOTOS:  Washington Football Charity Golf Classic presented by Pepsi

The 6th Annual Washington Football Charity Golf Classic serves as the Official Golf Tournament of the Washington Football Team. On Monday, June 28th, Washington Football Team alumni, leadership, team partners and sponsors came together at Army Navy Country Club for a fun day of golf to raise funds for the Washington Football Charitable Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of our foursome supporters and event sponsors, including, Pepsi, LG Ads, OUTFRONT Media, Kelly Electric, FedEx, GCO Consulting Group, GroundTruth, and BDO, we raised $175,000 for children and families in our community. Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails and photo sponsor, GCO Consulting Group.

