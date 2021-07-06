Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

Key Storylines

-- Unlocking more of Gibson's skills: Gibson faced a monumental task in 2020. He had to switch from receiver to running back, a position in which he only had limited experience, with a completely virtual offseason. He didn't even get real reps at the position until training camp. Now Gibson has a more "normal" offseason, and it's like "night and day," according to running backs coach Randy Jordan.

The ground dimension of his game has already been established to the tune of 795 yards and 11 touchdowns; now Jordan wants him to work on being a pass-catcher -- a trait Washington did not utilize too much in 2020. Here's where we can give a reminder that Gibson had 735 receiving yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis in 2019, so he has the ability. Jordan also wants to see him used in more third down scenarios to keep the chains moving.

"He still has a lot of tools," Jordan said. "He's doing a really good job for us so far, and I'm looking forward to him continuing to stack practices."

-- Building on consistency: Gibson was drafted in the third round and McKissic as well as Barber were signed in free agency. Adrian Peterson was cut before the season, meaning the position consisted of entirely new players. The consistency of everyone coming back allows for continuous growth. The priority is not creating chemistry or teaching the position. Instead, Washington can expand the offense and build on what the players accomplished last year.