Washington signs 2022 draft class

Jun 23, 2022 at 09:59 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders have officially signed all eight members of their 2022 draft class.

The team announced Thursday that the following players signed their contracts:

  • WR Jahan Dotson
  • DT Phidarian Mathis
  • RB Brian Robinson
  • S Percy Butler
  • QB Sam Howell
  • TE Cole Turner
  • OL Chris Paul
  • CB Christain Holmes

Terms of these deals were not disclosed.

PHOTOS | Commanders sign 2022 draft class

The Washington Commanders have signed their eight-player draft class. Check out photos of them signing their contracts. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

The Commanders had high expectations for the class after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, and for the past two months, they have lived up to those expectations. Dotson has looked as quick, precise and mature as advertised, while others like Mathis and Robinson have filled serviceable roles. Even later picks like Paul and Holmes have impressed coaches because of their physicality and intelligence.

"Well, I think more than anything else, it's just a combination of filling the needs that we believe we had, but also developing and grabbing guys that are gonna help us develop the rest of the way," Ron Rivera said when asked about themes of the class. "And again, guys that you can put on the field. Like I said, we're anticipating the number of these guys, especially the first four are gonna get an opportunity to come out and contribute and play. So, it's exciting to know that we feel comfortable and confident with those guys."

The next time the Commanders' rookies step on the field will come during training camp on July 27 at the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia. They'll continue to build on the strong performances they put on display during rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp as the team prepares to take another step forward during the third season of Rivera's tenure.

