Washington signs 2022 draft class

The Commanders had high expectations for the class after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, and for the past two months, they have lived up to those expectations. Dotson has looked as quick, precise and mature as advertised, while others like Mathis and Robinson have filled serviceable roles. Even later picks like Paul and Holmes have impressed coaches because of their physicality and intelligence.

"Well, I think more than anything else, it's just a combination of filling the needs that we believe we had, but also developing and grabbing guys that are gonna help us develop the rest of the way," Ron Rivera said when asked about themes of the class. "And again, guys that you can put on the field. Like I said, we're anticipating the number of these guys, especially the first four are gonna get an opportunity to come out and contribute and play. So, it's exciting to know that we feel comfortable and confident with those guys."