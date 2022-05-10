2022 Commanders home game preview | Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington is 2-0 against the Cowboys in the playoff with both games coming in the NFC Championship game.
- Washington is 2-2 against the Cowboys in Ron Rivera's tenure.
- Washington's first matchup against the Cowboys came in 1960, when Washington won at home, 26-14.
- Washington's longest streak against the Cowboys came between 1986-87, when the team won four consecutive games.
- Memorable moment: Nov. 28, 1965: Washington overcame a 21-0 deficit to defeat the Cowboys, 34-31, thanks to 411 yards from Sonny Jergensen.
- Dallas leads the all-time regular season series, 75-47-2.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (4,449)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (37)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (1,002)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (10)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (1,102)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Amari Cooper, TE Dalton Shultz (8)
- Tackles -- S Jayron Kearse (101)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (13)
- Interceptions -- CB Trevon Diggs (11)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 1st (407.0)
- Scoring offense -- 1st (31.2)
- Passing offense -- 2nd (282.4)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (124.6)
- Sacks allowed -- T-20th (33)
- Third-down offense -- 11th (43.4%)
- Total defense -- 19th (351.0)
- Scoring defense -- 7th (21.1)
- Passing defense -- 20th (238.2)
- Rushing defense -- 16th (112.8)
- Sacks -- T-13th (41)
- Third-down defense -- 2nd (34.1%)
- Time of possession -- 19th (30:07)
- Turnover differential -- 1st (+14)