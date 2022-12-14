Washington Commanders and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation team up with neighborhood partners for 2022 season of giving during December

LANDOVER, Md., December 14, 2022 – The Washington Commanders and The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation are teaming up with neighborhood partners this Holiday Season as part of the team's annual Season of Giving lineup. Events are focused on underserved children and families in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area and include the second annual Toy Giveaway at FedExField on Dec. 17, the annual Toys for Tots toy drive during the team's Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football Dec. 18, and special events led by Washington Commanders players and coaches throughout the Holiday Season.

The Season of Giving initiative was launched in 2020 to positively impact neighboring communities, spread holiday joy and cheer, and engage fans in ongoing efforts to build a stronger community. The month-long initiative is supported by The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, Washington Commanders players, and community partners including the Toys for Tots Foundation and United Airlines.

"Season of Giving embodies one of our most important values as the Washington Commanders. In all that we do, we strive to be the kind of leaders who think big, give back and inspire others to do the same," said Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder. "With a focus on providing resources to communities in need, our programming this time of year does just that, helping to brighten the holidays for so many across the DMV."

A list of Season of Giving gameday activations and events throughout the month of December are outlined below.

Team Events:

Toys for Tots: The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation and the U.S. Marine Corps are teaming up again for the Toys for Tots toy drive benefiting children across neighboring communities in the DMV during the team's Week 15 matchup versus the New York Giants. More than 50 U.S. Marines from across the DMV will be on-hand to help collect toys and monetary donations. The toy collection will begin when gates open at 6 p.m. and take place through the end of the first quarter. The 2022 Holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Since 2011, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation has raised nearly $280,000 for the Toys for Tots initiative. To learn more about the Toys for Tots initiative click HERE.

50/50 Raffle: During the team's Week 15 home matchup versus the New York Giants, 50% of the 50/50 raffle gameday jackpot will go to one lucky winner, and the other 50% will go toward holiday events benefiting Prince George's County families.

Toy Giveaway: On Saturday, December 17 in collaboration with the Toys for Tots Foundation, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will host their annual Toy Giveaway presented by United Airlines. The event will run from 12-3 pm in Legends Plaza at FedExField. The Toy Giveaway will distribute more than 2,000 toys and team gifts to local youth, more than double in size compared to last year's inaugural event. Recognizing the local need this holiday season, the team is partnering with community groups to identify youth who will benefit most from the giveaway. This event is a pre-registered event, and the team and local community partners have pre-determined eligibility. For any questions, please reach out to charitablefoundation@commanders.com.

"At United, 'Good Leads the Way' in real ways. We are proud to walk the walk and live our values in the work we do, which is why United is not only honored to be the main sponsor of this year's Toy Giveaway but also thrilled to volunteer with the Washington Commanders to distribute thousands of donated toys to communities across the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area," said Henry Bird, United's managing director of airport operations at Dulles International Airport. "I know I can speak for all of our United employees when I say that we are proud of the work we do every day, but this Saturday, we all will feel extra pride in knowing that we're able to support children and families right here in our own neighborhoods."

Washington Commanders and Amazon Team Up with EPIC EVERYDAY: On Tuesday, December 20, The Commanders and Amazon are teaming up for the second Holiday Season. This season they are teaming up with local small business, EPIC EVERYDAY to bring holiday cheer to SKC Early Education Centers. The daycare's children will be surprised with a visit from Washington Legends who will read Soulful Holidays: An inclusive rhyming story celebrating the joys of Christmas and Kwanzaa by local author, Ciara Hill. The book highlights the importance of representation and inclusion. EPIC EVERYDAY will provide SKC children with products from their accessories line. The Washington Legends, EPIC EVERYDAY, and Amazon volunteers will present SKC Early Education Centers with a $25,000 donation that will further the organization's mission to provide children with the foundational tools they need for lifelong success.

Player and Coach Events:

Offensive Tackle Charles Leno, Jr.: Charles Leno, Jr. was recently nominated as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year Award. Charles has continuously demonstrated a commitment to community efforts and has modeled a lifestyle of giving back ever since he arrived in Washington in 2021. In 2020, together with his wife Jennifer, he founded Beyond the Entertainer, a foundation focused on mentoring, empowering, and inspiring community members of all ages to pay it forward. Beyond the Entertainer's annual "Leno Claus" campaign kicked on Dec. 1. For the first 20 days of December, Charles and Jennifer, through their foundation, will work with different nonprofits throughout the DMV community. On Dec. 16, Leno will be hosting Special Olympic Athletes at the Practice Facility for a one-of-a-kind experience. This event will include surprises for the athletes just in time for the holidays. For more information on Leno Claus, please visit https://beyondtheentertainer.org/

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin: On Monday, Dec. 19, Terry McLaurin through his foundation, The Terry McLaurin Foundation, will be hosting approximately 15-20 children from the Rychkid Foundation for an intimate holiday shopping spree at Target in Washington, D.C. As part of the event, each child in attendance will have a chance to not only shop for themselves but also buy a loved one a special gift.