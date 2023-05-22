Washington Commanders announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows -- Librado Barocio, Mickey Grace, Ulysses Hall, Gabe Lynn, Manny Martinez, Chris Scott Jr., and Albert Young.
- Librado Barocio will work with the defensive backs and is currently a graduate assistant working with the defensive backs for the University of Connecticut. Prior to his current role at UConn, Barocio worked as an offensive analyst and director of recruiting at Fresno State University. He also held a variety of roles with the University of California, Los Angeles. He was a defensive analyst/recruiting personnel at UCLA from 2017-18, defensive quality control from 2015-17 and played defensive back for the Bruins from 2010-15. He also worked with the Los Angeles Rams as a member of their community affairs and engagement team from 2018-21.
- Mickey Grace will work with the linebackers and is currently a defensive analyst for the University of Connecticut. She previously worked for UConn as an offensive analyst in 2022. She held the role assistant defensive line coach at Dartmouth in 2021 and also got front office experience as a scouting apprentice with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-21.
- Ulysses Hall will be assigned to the tight ends and is currently the defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator for John Carroll University. Prior to working for John Carroll, Hall was the defensive line coach/director of player development for Alderson Broaddus University from 2020-21 and was the defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator for Briar Cliff University in 2020. He held the position of defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator at Trinity International University from 2019-20 and was the defensive line coach/director of football operations for Ohio Wesleyan University from 2016-18.
- Gabe Lynn will assist the safeties and is currently a defensive analyst for the University of Colorado, Boulder. Lynn held the role of defensive backs coach, working primarily with the cornerbacks and nickels at Houston Christian University from 2019-22. He also held the position of cornerbacks coach for Oklahoma Baptist University from 2017-19 and was also a graduate assistant at the University of Central Oklahoma in 2017.
- Manny Martinez will work with the offensive line and is currently the offensive line coach at Texas A&M Kingsville. Martinez has held the title of offensive line coach/run game coordinator during three separate stints at Texas Southern University (2004-07; 2010-12; 2019-21). He also worked for Howard as their offensive line coach/tight end coach from 2013-16. Prior to his first stint at Texas Southern, Martinez was the offensive line coach/tight end coach at Blinn Junior College (2002-03) and Dodge City Junior College (2001-02). He was also a graduate assistant at Texas A&M from 1999-2001 as well as at the University of Houston from 1994-98. Martinez has held NFL internships with the Minnesota Vikings (Summer of 2011), Seattle Seahawks (Summer of 2007), Houston Texans (Summer of 2006) and Detroit Lions (Summer of 2002).
- Chris Scott Jr. will assist the defensive backs and special teams and is currently the special teams and recruiting coordinator at Grambling State University. Scott Jr. was the defensive coordinator at Worthing High School in Houston, Texas in 2021. He also worked as the director of recruiting for the University of Houston from 2020-21 and was a defensive quality control coach focusing on the nickels and safeties at Southern Methodist University from 2016-19. Scott Jr. worked as the defensive backs coach for Southern University from 2015-16.
- Albert Young will work with the running backs and comes to Washington with NFL and collegiate coaching experience and NFL playing experience. Young was most recently the running backs coach/special teams at Wilkes University from 2021-22. Young owns and operates AY Sports Performance which opened in 2014. Prior to opening AY Sports Performance, Young was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Pittsburgh in 2013 and was an offensive quality control coach at the University of Colorado, Boulder in 2012. Young also gained NFL coaching experience as an offensive/special teams intern with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2002. He played in the NFL from 2008-11 for the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of participants every year. The program is named after the man who conceived the idea – late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach BILL WALSH – and exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs. Walsh introduced the concept to the league in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches into his San Francisco 49ers' training camp.