Washington Commanders announce 2023 Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Stacie Johnson and Raleigh McKenzie.
- Stacie Johnson is currently the director of team operations with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. Johnson manages and coordinates all football-related logistics for the club. She has held internships with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. Johnson is a 2013 graduate of Rutgers University and worked with both the football and women's basketball programs in operations. She also held the role of operations and analytics manager with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football.
- Raleigh McKenzie played for 16 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with Washington from 1985-94. He was a member of both the 1987 and 1991 Super Bowl teams. McKenzie worked in Washington's personnel department in 2001. McKenzie was also a scout for the Oakland Raiders until 2019. He is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
Established in 2015, The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club. The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive, is part of the NFL's Football Development program under NFL Football Operations.