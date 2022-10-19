Washington Commanders announce 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming weekend festivities

LANDOVER, Md., October 19, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 20 and culminate with the team's 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, October 23 versus the Green Bay Packers, which will be highlighted by a series of events honoring the Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history.

Over the course of the weekend festivities, approximately 130 Washington Legends will be present to celebrate Washington's storied legacy and history and relive some of the team's most memorable moments. Key Washington Legends in attendance will include members of three of the Super Bowl winning teams (1982, 1987, 1991 rosters); "The Posse," Washington's legendary receiving corps from the 80s and early 90s made up of Gary Clark, Art Monk, and Ricky Sanders; as well as some of the newly-inducted members of the franchise's 90 Greatest list.

"This season is all about connecting our storied past and the 90 years that brought us where we are today to this new chapter as the Washington Commanders," said Team President Jason Wright. "This weekend we will pay tribute to our championship pedigree by welcoming our proud Washington Legends and celebrating iconic teams of this franchise. I can't wait to welcome our alumni back to FedExField."

On Sunday, October 23, headlining the weekend, the team will host its 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming-themed game vs the Green Bay Packers. The Week Seven matchup will kick off at 1 p.m. EST, presented by the Washington Commanders Fan Cruise (operated by First Class Cruises). Fans can book their cabin for the cruise at commandersfancruise.com/. Special fan engagement opportunities include a 90th Anniversary-themed seat cushion giveaway upon arrival at the stadium gates, a commemorative ticket NFT with any mobile ticket purchase, and photo opportunities with Washington Legends in Legends Plaza.

During pregame, the team will host a Washington Legends parade around FedEx Way at 10:30am, featuring over 130 Washington Legends in double decker buses. Approximately 100 Washington Alumni Cheerleaders, members of the Command Force and Marching Band will join the parade, which will end in Legends Plaza, located between stadium Gates F and G. After the parade concludes, fans can enjoy a celebration in Legends Plaza with the opportunity to meet Washington Legends. Prior to kickoff, the NFL Players Choir, which appeared on America's Got Talent earlier this year, will perform the national anthem and three-time Super Bowl Champion and legendary wide receiver Art Monk will serve as the team's honorary captain.

At halftime, members of three of the Super Bowl championship teams will be honored with a special on-field tribute, accompanied by the Washington Alumni Cheerleaders and Command Force. During the ceremony, the Washington Legends will be introduced by championship year on the field. There also will be a special tribute to the 1937 and 1942 world championship teams. A 90th Anniversary-themed tifo banner will be opened on the 50-yard line section of the visitor's sideline.

"We are incredibly proud to host the largest group of our Legends as well as so many of our cheerleaders, including those from our Super Bowl winning teams," said Tim Hightower, Commanders Director of Alumni Relations, and a former Washington player. "This week provides a great opportunity for our fans to connect with so many of our alumni, who will always be a part of our team."

Outside of gameday elements and activations, the Commanders will host a series of events which will kick off Thursday night with a dinner with "The Posse" and the current Commanders wide receivers. That same night the team will also host a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl quarterback panel discussion with Mark Rypien, Joe Theismann, and Doug Williams that will be open to a select group of pre-invited guests. On Saturday, Washington Legends will come together to work on a community service project, transforming an empty school yard into an engaging outdoor learning lab at Rocketship Prep Elementary Legacy School in Washington, D.C. The day will conclude with a reception for all attending Washington Legends and special guests.