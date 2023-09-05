Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches: Juan Castillo to the role of run game coordinator, Randy Jordan to the role of senior offensive assistant/running backs coach, Travelle Wharton to the role of offensive line coach and Todd Storm to the role of tight ends coach.

Castillo is entering his second season in Washington and first as the team's run game coordinator after serving as the tight ends coach last year. He is entering his 27th year of coaching in the NFL. Castillo spent two seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-21) as the offensive line coach and has worked with three other teams on both sides of the ball, primarily along the offensive line. Prior to his coaching stint in Chicago, Castillo spent time on the staffs in Buffalo (2017-18), Baltimore (2013-16) and Philadelphia (1998-12), where he worked five seasons with Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera, who was the team's linebackers coach from 1999-2003.

Randy Jordan is entering his 10th season in Washington and first as the team's senior offensive assistant/running backs coach. Jordan has held the position of running backs coach with the franchise since 2014. Prior to his current coaching stint in Washington, Jordan coached running backs at his alma mater North Carolina from 2012-13. He also had stops coaching the running backs at Texas A&M (2008-11) and Nebraska (2004-07). Jordan had a nine-year career as an NFL player from 1993-02, appearing in 122 games with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022, Jordan aided the development of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. who played in 12 games and had 205 carries for 797 yards. Robinson Jr. finished second among all rookie running backs in yards per game with a mark of 66.4.

Travelle Wharton is entering his fourth season in Washington and first as the team's offensive line coach. Wharton served as the assistant offensive line coach with the franchise the past three seasons. Prior to his coaching stint with Washington, Wharton was the assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2018-19. He also coached the offensive line at South Carolina in 2015. Wharton had a 10-year playing career as an offensive lineman with nine seasons in Carolina (2004-11; 2013) and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012.

In 2021, Wharton assisted an offensive line that helped produce Washington's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018. That season, Washington ranked No. 6 in the NFC in rushing yards (2,061) and rushing yards per game (121.2).