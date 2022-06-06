Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season

LANDOVER, Md., June 6, 2022 – Today the Washington Commanders announced the list of 2022 season game themes and activations for the team's inaugural season. Ten matchups against the NFC East, AFC South and NFC North Division opponents will be played on the Commanders' home turf, and for the first time in franchise history the team will play nine regular season home games. All home games will kick off at 1 p.m. EST, subject to change based on NFL flex scheduling.

To celebrate the franchise's 90th anniversary, and as a continuation of the team's "Command Legacy" campaign, the team will host a series of activations throughout the season celebrating the Washington Legends (team alumni), who have shaped team history. In-game tributes will include commemorations of all five championship winning teams, the reveal of the permanent installation at FedExField for Sean Taylor and a celebration of "The Hogs" offensive line. Additionally, each game will feature a Washington Legend as the honorary captain.

Below is an overview of game themes and key activations for each home game. Additional information and gameday details will be announced closer to each game.

8.13: Preseason vs Carolina Panthers, presented by Pepsi

Theme: Play Football

Play Football Key activations include:

First gameday performance for the Commanders Marching Band

Debut of the team's revamped Fight Song

9.11: Week One vs Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Bank of America

Theme: "Commanders Kickoff," celebrating the inaugural regular season home game as the Washington Commanders

"Commanders Kickoff," celebrating the inaugural regular season home game as the Washington Commanders Key activations include:

Pregame 9/11 tribute

Halftime Washington Legends tribute, recognizing iconic Legends from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s rosters

9.25: Week Three vs Philadelphia Eagles, presented by Telemundo44

Theme: "We are all Commanders" with special celebrations honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, HBCU Night Out and Pride Night Out

"We are all Commanders" with special celebrations honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, HBCU Night Out and Pride Night Out Key activations include:

Special performances by artists from the Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and HBCU communities

Food trucks featuring Latin and Hispanic cuisine

Pride Night Out Pregame Party

10.9: Week Five vs Tennessee Titans

Theme: THINK PINK® & Breast Cancer Awareness

THINK PINK® & Breast Cancer Awareness Key activations include:

Activations supporting the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative

Breast Cancer All-Star Survivors' recognition

10.23: Week Seven vs Green Bay Packers

Theme: 90th Anniversary Celebration and Alumni Homecoming Weekend

90th Anniversary Celebration and Alumni Homecoming Weekend Key activations include:

Tributes for each of the five world championship teams

11.6: Week Nine vs Minnesota Vikings, presented by USAA

Theme: Salute to Service

Salute to Service Key activations include:

Service member recognition

Black out game – fans are encouraged to dress in all black for the game

11.27: Week Twelve vs Atlanta Falcons

Theme: Season of Giving

Season of Giving Key activations include:

Toys for Tots toy drive

My Cause, My Cleats display

Debut of a permanent installation at FedExField for Sean Taylor, to be unveiled on the 15th anniversary of Sean's passing

12.17/12.18 TBD: Week Fifteen vs Giants, presented by Vista

Theme: Inspire Change

Inspire Change Key activations include:

Recognition of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Return of the Shop Black Holiday Market

1.1: Week Seventeen vs Browns, presented by Pepsi

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Fan Appreciation Key activations include:

Recognition of "The Hogs" offensive line

Unveiling of new mascot; details on the season-long fan engagement program to help select the mascot will be announced later this summer

1.7/1.8 TBD: Week Eighteen vs Dallas Cowboys

Theme: Rivalry Week – WE WANT DALLAS

Rivalry Week – WE WANT DALLAS Key activations include:

White out game – fans are encouraged to dress in all white for the game

As the team enters its inaugural season as the Washington Commanders, fans can look forward to exciting gate giveaways throughout the season, including: a rally towel commemorating the Commanders first game and season; a co-branded Rollabanna, presented by Bank of America; pink pompoms to support Breast Cancer Awareness; a seat cushion with 90th anniversary logo; and a black camouflage scarf. Additionally, the team will premiere new gameday experiences including the return of the Marching Band, the debut of the team's revamped fight song and performances by the 2022 Commanders Entertainment Team, in addition to local food vendors, new featured artwork from local DMV artists and updated seating, including two and four-top tables and mesh club seats.