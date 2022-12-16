Washington Commanders announce Inspire Change game activations & events to celebrate positive community impact and social justice leaders

LANDOVER, Md., December 14, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's annual Inspire Change game on Sunday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET versus the New York Giants. During the game, the Commanders will honor a local community leader with the inaugural NFL Inspire Changemaker Award, host a Shop Black Holiday Market featuring local Black-owned businesses in the West End Zone Pavilion, and celebrate local Black artists.

The Week 15 matchup will be presented by Amino, which recently entered into a three-year partnership with the Washington Commanders which highlights Amino's fan-based loyalty program focused on health and wellness. Amino's unique program compliments the Team's emphasis on wellness and is designed to inspire fans to prioritize mental and physical health by rewarding them for everyday purchases and fitness activities. Those who enroll now in the App Store) and Google Play Store can receive a bonus 100 $AMO reward points by using the code "Commanders."

The Inspire Change game is highlighted by pregame and in-game activations that ensure access to opportunity is a reality for all and to create progress in support of educational and economic advancement for all. Game elements include:

· Changemaker Award: An inaugural NFL award this season, the Changemaker Award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their community through social justice. The Commanders' nominee will be honored on the field during the game.

· Shop Black Holiday Market: The Washington Commanders Black Engagement Network (B.E.N) will host the second annual Shop Black Holiday Market at FedExField at the West End Zone Pavilion, allowing fans the opportunity to shop with Black-owned stadium concessions and businesses. Participating concessions include Everything Legendary, Totally Nutz, and Fireman's Café Food Truck (located in the Main Concourse); Ella Rays Café, Seafood at the Shack, DMV Crab Rolls, and Fireman's Café (located on the Club Level); and Kitchen Cray and Wing Me Ova (located in the Upper Concourse). Participating concessions will have an "Inspire Change Item of the Game."

· Celebration of Black Artists: The Washington Commanders "Command the Canvas" initiative has invited DMV-area Black artists to attend the game and create paintings based on the Inspire Change theme. Artists will be located in the West End Zone Pavilion and will be featured throughout the game via digital channels. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the paintings through a live online auction through December 23 by visiting commanders.com/inspire-change-auction. All proceeds will be donated to a local social justice nonprofit.

· National Pan-Hellenic Council Night Out: Continuing the Washington Commanders' undergraduate and graduate student engagement, the Commanders are partnering with the Black Greek Fest Foundation to host a "night out" for members of the Divine 9, the historically Black sororities and fraternities. The night out will include a pregame party in the DeLeon Lounge with music by D9 member, DJ Pknock.

· Singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing:" Patriot High School from Prince William County, VA, will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" pregame as part of the Inspire Change game theme.

· FedExField Fitted for Inspire Change: The Washington Commanders will celebrate Inspire Change with a unique field design featuring Inspire Change in-bowl banners and goal post wraps, as well as official NFL Inspire Change sideline gear for Commanders players and coaches.

· Gate Giveaway: The Washington Commanders and Amino will distribute co-branded Inspire Change pins as a gate giveaway upon entry, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prior to the game, the Washington Commanders will host a pregame concert in Legends Plaza featuring Sirius Company's Local D.C. Go Go Band, DJ Woody oh Goody and Big 57 performing the popular song "Left Hand Up," and Washington Legend Vernon Davis featuring Tone P performing "Bounce Like Dis." Meanwhile, at Legends Plaza, fans can enjoy tailgate games, interact with team partners, watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show, and get an early look at team warm-ups at the Legends Plaza West End Zone Pavilion. Gates to Legends Plaza open at 5 p.m., one hour before regular gates, with a variety of beverages, including domestic beers starting at $6.75 available until kickoff, and rotating local food trucks operating throughout the game.

As part of the Season of Giving initiative launched this December, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation and the U.S. Marine Corps will also host their annual Toys for Tots event to collect toys and monetary donations to benefit children in underserved communities across the DMV. Donation bins will be available beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will be located at Gates A, D, E, F, G, and H, as well as the Administrative Suites Lobby and the Gate E Suites. Cash and credit card donations also will be accepted.