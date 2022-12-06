News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce partnership with the Virginia High School League Football state championships

Dec 06, 2022
ASHBURN, Va., December 6, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced today a new partnership with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) to support the Football State Championships taking place on the campus of Old Dominion University at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, December 10. As an Official Event Partner of the VHSL, this partnership unites the Commanders with the Commonwealth's leading organization for high school athletic activities.

"We welcome the Washington Commanders to help support youth activities as a VHSL event partner and appreciate their support of our student participants, schools, and families," said Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun, Ed.D of the VHSL. "The Washington Commanders are committed to enriching the experience for those attending our championships, and we are excited at the opportunities they bring to the table, including their Party Shack, which will host an exciting activation and include former Washington players, as well as additional fan experience elements."

Prior to and during the two state football championship games on December 10, the Washington Commanders will activate their Party Shack, a mobile marketing and hospitality unit, outside the main stadium gates at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium. The space and activation will include Commanders' giveaways, experiential elements, and games for fans and participants who have the opportunity to meet Washington Legends.

"We are pleased to kick off the first installment of our Washington Commanders-OrthoVirginia Community Pop-Up Tour in Norfolk this weekend. It's the perfect stage to discuss the important elements of our partnership in front of student-athletes, coaches, and families attending the VHSL Football State Championships," said Jason Wright, Washington Commanders Team President. "Our partnership with OrthoVirginia enables us to work across the Commonwealth to share the importance of healthy play and top physical performance, and this is an ideal starting point to launch our Community Pop-Up Tour."

For those seeking general information on the VHSL State Football Championships, please go to https://www.vhsl.org/football/.

