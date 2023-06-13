Washington Commanders announce new team dog, Goldie, in partnership with K9s for Warriors

LANDOVER, Md., June 13, 2023 – Today the Washington Commanders announced the latest addition to their roster for the 2023 season, Team Dog Goldie, a four-month-old English Yellow Lab. Born in rural North Carolina, Goldie recently made her way to the DMV for a season of skills training. After this season, Goldie will then return to K9s For Warriors and be paired as a Service Dog with a deserving veteran. K9s For Warriors provides highly trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma. A majority of the organization's dogs come from rescue shelters.

Goldie is the Commanders' second Team Dog following in the footsteps of Mando, who joined the team for the 2022 NFL season. Mando's tenure with the Commanders included visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Capitol Hill, and attendance at home games before going on to serve as a Service Dog for a veteran through K9s For Warriors.

The team's partnership with K9s For Warriors is spearheaded by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation. Since the partnership began last year, the Foundation has donated $40K to K9s For Warriors and, additionally, Head Coach Ron Rivera donated $25K that he received from being the receipient of the 12th annual NFL Salute to Service Award at NFL Honors. These donations help ensure Goldie's training expenses are covered and that Goldie will go on to become a difference-making companion.

"After a thorough vetting process, our coaching staff was impressed with Goldie's tenacity and speed on the grass. She leaves it all on the field, whether she's fetching a tennis ball or treat. Goldie will bring paw-sitive energy and deep fetch expertise to our lineup and I am excited to welcome her to the team," said Head Coach Ron Rivera.