News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce new team dog, Goldie, in partnership with K9s for Warriors

Jun 13, 2023 at 01:29 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Goldie

LANDOVER, Md., June 13, 2023 – Today the Washington Commanders announced the latest addition to their roster for the 2023 season, Team Dog Goldie, a four-month-old English Yellow Lab. Born in rural North Carolina, Goldie recently made her way to the DMV for a season of skills training. After this season, Goldie will then return to K9s For Warriors and be paired as a Service Dog with a deserving veteran. K9s For Warriors provides highly trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma. A majority of the organization's dogs come from rescue shelters.

Goldie is the Commanders' second Team Dog following in the footsteps of Mando, who joined the team for the 2022 NFL season. Mando's tenure with the Commanders included visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Capitol Hill, and attendance at home games before going on to serve as a Service Dog for a veteran through K9s For Warriors.

The team's partnership with K9s For Warriors is spearheaded by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation. Since the partnership began last year, the Foundation has donated $40K to K9s For Warriors and, additionally, Head Coach Ron Rivera donated $25K that he received from being the receipient of the 12th annual NFL Salute to Service Award at NFL Honors. These donations help ensure Goldie's training expenses are covered and that Goldie will go on to become a difference-making companion.

"After a thorough vetting process, our coaching staff was impressed with Goldie's tenacity and speed on the grass. She leaves it all on the field, whether she's fetching a tennis ball or treat. Goldie will bring paw-sitive energy and deep fetch expertise to our lineup and I am excited to welcome her to the team," said Head Coach Ron Rivera.

When the Commanders learned about Goldie's free-agent status and impressive fetching skills, there was major interest in recruiting a new MVP (Most Valuable Pup) to the team. Goldie is currently staying with a volunteer puppy raiser and learning basic skills. At some point between 10-14 months of age and after completing her season with the Commanders, she'll return to K9s For Warriors to complete training before being paired with a veteran.

Related Content

news

Commanders come together in DC to celebrate 2023 Capital Pride

Some Commanders who attended Capital Pride identified as LGBTQ+. Others have loved ones who are a part of the community. Decked out in rainbow "W's," all of these Commanders came together on Saturday for the Pride Parade and Sunday for the Pride Festival to make it loud and clear that Washington football supports LGBTQ+ individuals, celebrates diversity and fosters inclusivity.

news

Emmanuel Forbes ranked among top 10 most impactful NFC East rookies for 2023

Forbes was the second highest defensive player on Vacchiano's list, beating out fellow defensive backs like the Giants' Deonte Banks and the Eagles' Sydney Brown.

news

Washington Commanders 2023 training camp schedule to be held at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Commanders will conduct Training Camp at the team's football operations headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.

news

Kazmeir Allen has Washington's attention as possible kick return option

There's still nearly three months until the Commanders need to make the decision on who they send back to catch kicks, but Allen is one of several options that Washington is considering right now.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chris Pauls feels improvement 'in all aspects' of his skill set

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 12, 2023.

news

Saahdiq Charles playing well at LG, but Chris Paul not far behind

The left guard position is still open on the Commanders' offensive line, and both Charles and Paul are competing for the role.

news

Hogfarmers warrior Kennedy Keene celebrates end of leukemia treatment with visit to Commanders practice

Just last week, Kennedy, 9, finished up her active treatment for Leukemia and had her port removed. The Commanders Charitable Foundation and the Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation coordinated a visit to practice for her family to celebrate the milestone. Thursday also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Kennedy that is filled with many more exciting experiences out in the world.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reviewing all the action from minicamp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 9, 2023.

news

Minicamp notebook | Sam Howell has skill set that 'excites' Commanders

While he still has a lot to learn, Howell has shown growth during his time as QB1 this offseason.

news

Logan Thomas: Cole Turner 'built for an offense like this'

Turner is ready to pick up where he left off after injuring his hamstring during his rookie season.

news

Media roundup | St-Juste believes versatility 'is where we're gonna really win games'

Eight players addressed the media following the Washington Commanders' second day of minicamp. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

Advertising