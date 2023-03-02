Washington Commanders announce upgrades to videoboards and audio systems at FedExField for the upcoming 2023 NFL season

LANDOVER, Md., March 2, 2023 – The Washington Commanders announced upgrades to the video boards and audio systems at FedExField for the upcoming 2023 NFL Season. These upgrades will benefit Commanders fans across the DMV and beyond, giving them the technology and information they need to immerse themselves in an enhanced, fan-first gameday experience and atmosphere at FedExField. When in attendance at a Commanders game next fall, expect better visibility to game footage and improved audio, statistics, play-by-play engagement, updated graphics, and more.

The Commanders worked with Technology Consultant, Anthony James Partners (AJP), to manage the design, procurement, and implementation of new, high definition LED video displays and a state-of-the-art distributed loudspeaker system for the 2023 NFL Season.

ANC, the technology integration partner selected for the video displays at FedExField, has extensive experience in providing digital signage design, installation, game-day operations, and support services across numerous professional venues. ANC currently has four NFL contracts, ten MLB venues, ten NBA arenas, additional NHL and MLS crossover locations, and over seventy collegiate sports venues over the past decade.

"The upgraded video displays and audio systems are the next steps in modernizing our stadium to create an exciting and immersive gameday experience. The upgraded resolution will immediately improve the in-game experience for our fans by providing crisp views of video content and game information, as well as immersive play-by-play engagement," said Trista Langdon, SVP of Operations & Guest Experience for the Washington Commanders.

For fans in the seating bowl and suites, the new LED Endzone and Game-in-play displays will showcase the Commanders' action on the field at a higher resolution providing incredible image quality.

LED Video Displays and LED Ribbons Specifications:

Main Endzone Displays: High definition 8mm – 27.34' H x 95.14' W (QTY 2)

Game-in-play Displays: 8mm – 4.37' H x 37.17' W (QTY 4)

Ribbon Displays: 10mm – 2.95' H x 674.54' W (QTY 2)

ANC Studios One-Year Unlimited Graphics Package

"The Washington Commanders have been such a great team to work with and we appreciate their dedication to giving their fans the best possible experience," said Michael Rowe, AJP's CEO. "With the newest technology in audio, plus 8mm LED Displays, you'll be able to both hear and see a noticeable difference. FedExField will have superior sound and some of the tightest pitch screens in the NFL."

Harnessing the potential of all these improved displays, the Commanders also will reveal an upgraded graphics package designed in collaboration with ANC Studios' graphics department, ensuring that the upgraded screens deliver energetic, dynamic visuals alongside real-time stat updates, sponsored content, and more gameday action.

"We are very excited to be working with the Washington Commanders as they modernize the venue to improve the atmosphere for fans," said Jerry Cifarelli Jr., CEO of ANC. "The immediate impact of the higher quality visuals and streamlined new technologies provide endless opportunities to feature more robust and entertaining in-event content and the flexibility to reconfigure this quality 8mm product when they find their new home. We can't wait to see them take it to the next level."

The audio system designed by AJP features a new Fulcrum Acoustic distributed loudspeaker system and full-range loudspeakers powered by the brand new Powersoft Unica series digital, multi-channel, high performance audio power amplifiers. A new Digico digital mix package will be installed, featuring updated source devices, including wireless microphones, streaming audio, Bluetooth, traditional analog program music, and FM radio sources. The awarded audio system vendor will be announced in coming months.