Senior Pro Scout, former tight end Don Warren retires from NFL

Jun 01, 2022 at 02:59 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Washington Commanders Senior Pro Scout and former tight end Don Warren has officially announced his retirement, capping off an NFL career that spanned 43 years.

Warren, who was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 1979 out of San Diego State, rejoined the franchise prior to the 2020 season as one of coach Ron Rivera’s additions to the scouting department. He and Rivera had developed a strong relationship in the 10 years he spent with the Carolina Panthers, and he was part of the efforts to help the team transition into a new era of football in Washington.

"It's been a pleasure, it really has," Rivera said in a video tribute for Warren that will be shown during the next episode of "Command Center." "It's been my honor."

Warren will be most remembered by Washington fans for what he accomplished on the field. He had a 14-year stint as a player -- all with Washington -- and played in 193 games. He had 244 catches, which ranks 13th in franchise history, for 2,536 yards and seven touchdowns.

Warren was known primarily as a blocking tight end, and he was a key contributor to creating running lanes for John Riggins and the rest of Washington's running backs during his career. Former Washington general manager Charlie Casserly called Warren" our prototype player as far as work habits, work ethic, attitude and play time."

"He didn't come to us with all-pro talent. He came with an all-pro attitude," Casserly said via The Washington Post. For 14 seasons, he was the best blocking tight end in the NFL."

Warren started in four Super Bowls (XVII, XVIII, XXII, XXVI) under head coach Joe Gibbs, winning three. An original member of the Washington offensive line known as the Hogs, Warren was named to Washington's 70 Greatest team in 2002.

"I remember [Warren] as a great teammate and also a great scout," said Washington general manager Martin Mayhew. "You had a great run, man, and best of luck in your retirement."

After working as a football and baseball coach for Centreville High School in Virginia, Warren worked as a pro scout for Washington from 2005-09 before joining the Panthers in the same role for 10 seasons. He assisted in the advance scouting of Carolina's opponents and evaluating talent in each professional league.

