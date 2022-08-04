News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders to induct Mike Bass into Ring of Fame during 2022 season opener

Aug 04, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders will induct former cornerback and Washington Legend Mike Bass, who started in 104 consecutive games (including playoffs) with the organization, into the Ring of Fame during the team's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11, placing him in an exclusive group of Washington Legends to have their name displayed in the stadium bowl at FedExField.

Bass, who signed with Washington as a free agent in 1969, recorded 30 interceptions -- the fourth-most in franchise history -- in his seven seasons with the team, three of which were returned for touchdowns. He scored Washington's only touchdown in Super Bowl VII against the Miami Dolphins -- a 49-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter after a blocked field goal -- and he is a member of the team's inaugural 70 greatest players.

"Mike Bass is the epitome of what it means to represent the Burgundy & Gold on and off the field," said Co-CEO and Co-Owner Tanya Snyder. "As a key member of the first Washington team to play in a Super Bowl, Mike is part of an era that laid the foundation of excellence for this franchise for years to come. On behalf of the entire Commanders organization, Dan and I are honored to add Mike to our franchise's storied Ring of Fame."

Bass grew up in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He received a scholarship and graduated from the University of Michigan, where he was listed as a halfback but primarily played defense.

After being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 12th round of the 1967 draft and spending time on the Detroit Lions' practice squad, Bass rejoined Vince Lombardi, the coach that drafted him, in Washington and immediately became one of the best defensive backs in franchise history.

Bass recorded at least three interceptions in every season with Washington. In 1971, he led the team with eight picks, including one that was returned 38 yards for a touchdown in Washington's 20-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Bass' interceptions were third in the NFL and most among cornerbacks that season.

Bass scored two more regular season touchdowns: one in 1973 when he returned an interception 68 yards against the St. Louis Cardinals, and another against the New York Giants -- a 28-yard return -- in 1974. These impressive accolades led him to receive All-Pro selection, All-NFC First Team by UPI, AP, and Sporting News and All-NFL 2nd Team by AP, per Pro Football Reference.

"I am very appreciative and humbled by this induction. It is the crowning moment of my career to date," Bass said. "It is an extreme honor to be recognized as one of the greatest players in Washington's history. I am forever indebted to my coaches, Coach Vince Lombardi and Coach George Allen, for giving me the opportunity and preparing me to contribute to the success of my team. I was part of a great defensive backfield, including Ken Houston, Brig Owens, and Pat Fischer, all of whom I admire greatly, having played together in the same backfield for so many years."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Turner focused on leveling up his blocking in transition from college to pro level

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

news

Commanders sign CB De'Vante Bausby, waive LB Drew White

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Saturday.

news

Kendall Fuller: Commanders secondary can be 'as good as we wanna be'

The Commanders' secondary has been talking about how much it has improved in a year, and all that optimism is starting to turn into results.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Curtis Samuel suits up, Cole Turner establishes chemistry with Carson Wentz

Turner is quickly becoming one of Wentz's favorite targets. Here are some of the observations from Wednesday's practice.

news

'I absolutely love it, being out here in the uniform': Military members enjoy Salute Day at The Park

In addition to a practice viewing, active-duty personnel, veterans and military families were treated to meet-and-greets with Washington Legends, President Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera as well as Commanders swag bags, food and a raffle.

news

Wake Up Washington | First day of pads delivers a dose of intensity, fun to training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday August 3, 2022.

news

Terry McLaurin provides roadmap for Jahan Dotson's development

Dotson has a lot to learn about the NFL, and McLaurin has been a good source of information.

news

Media roundup | Cole Holcomb proud of Jamin Davis' growth

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their first fully padded practice of training camp, and Ron Rivera, Cole Holcomb and Jahan Dotson all addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Hail Mail | X-factors and sleepers on defense

We're going strong into Week 2 of the Washington Commanders' training camp. Here's what fans want to know this week.

news

Training Camp Notebook | RBs found open lanes in first padded practice

There was an air of excitement surrounding the Commanders' first padded practice of training camp. Here are some observations from Tuesday morning.

news

Wake Up Washington | Complacency is the enemy for Commanders secondary

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday August 2, 2022.

