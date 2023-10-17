News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Washington Commanders logo

LANDOVER, Md. Oct. 17, 2023 – The Washington Commanders named Andrew Sidney, Senior Vice President of Sales & Service. In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.

Sidney joined the Washington franchise in 2021 where he helped overhaul the ticketing department. Over the last two seasons as Vice President of Ticket Sales he helped lead the Commanders to No 1. In the NFL in new club seat season ticket sales and group sales for 2023 and No. 2 in the League in new club season ticket sales for 2022.

"Andrew has led work to build our sales organization into one that is truly fan-focused and committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great experience," Wright said. "His resilience and innovative thinking have helped prepare us to be in a place where we can welcome fans home to FedExField in a meaningful way."

Sidney previously held sales leadership roles with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Rockets and Frisco RoughRiders.

"I appreciate the opportunity to grow within this organization, and I look forward to continuing to deliver great options for the world's best fans to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold," Sidney said.

Sidney received a Master's of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management from Ithaca College.

Related Content

news

'It was huge': Jamison Crowder's explosive punt return gave Commanders a spark

Crowder's 61-yard punt return in the second quarter helped swing momentum in Washington's favor.
news

Washington's defense took step towards returning to form vs. Falcons

The Commanders' defense wasn't perfect in the 24-16 win, but they did make progress after a frustrating month. 
news

Notes & Quotes | Casey Toohill showed burst, discipline against Falcons

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during his weekly press conference following the team's 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some notes & quotes from the day. 
news

Commanders sign DT Abdullah Anderson to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.
news

Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's Week 6 win over Atlanta

Quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Kendall Fuller and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stepped up to help deliver the Burgundy & Gold a key bounce back win.
news

Media roundup from Washington's win over Atlanta

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following their 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
news

Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-16 win over the  Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's third-straight win over Atlanta

The Washington Commanders snapped their three-game losing streak with a 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery.
news

Instant analysis | Defense come up big with 3 INTs to take down Falcons

The Washington Commanders have stressed the need to create more turnovers since the offseason, saying that if they can manage to get their hands on the ball at a more consistent rate, it will have a reverberating effect on the entire team. The Commanders' defense has been searching for those game-changing plays for weeks, and they finally found them in ample supply against the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Commanders looking to get their rhythm back against Atlanta

Washington heads back to the field to face the Atlanta Falcons after a disappointing 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears last Thursday. Their plan to come back successful comes down to the game's rhythm and their cohesive team mindset. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons Inactives | Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Advertising