Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

LANDOVER, Md. Oct. 17, 2023 – The Washington Commanders named Andrew Sidney, Senior Vice President of Sales & Service. In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.

Sidney joined the Washington franchise in 2021 where he helped overhaul the ticketing department. Over the last two seasons as Vice President of Ticket Sales he helped lead the Commanders to No 1. In the NFL in new club seat season ticket sales and group sales for 2023 and No. 2 in the League in new club season ticket sales for 2022.

"Andrew has led work to build our sales organization into one that is truly fan-focused and committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great experience," Wright said. "His resilience and innovative thinking have helped prepare us to be in a place where we can welcome fans home to FedExField in a meaningful way."

Sidney previously held sales leadership roles with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Rockets and Frisco RoughRiders.

"I appreciate the opportunity to grow within this organization, and I look forward to continuing to deliver great options for the world's best fans to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold," Sidney said.