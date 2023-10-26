Washington Commanders name Eugene Shen as Senior Vice President of Football Strategy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders today announced Eugene Shen as the team's senior vice president of football strategy. Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.

Shen arrives in Washington with experience in both coaching and personnel analytics at the NFL level. He previously served as vice president of football analytics for the Jacksonville Jaguars, overseeing all data and analytics for the entire football operation.

Prior to his stint with Jacksonville, he held the position of director of personnel analytics with the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021. Shen got his start in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, working with the franchise from 2014-19. In Baltimore, Shen rose to the role of director of coaching analytics and worked closely with Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"Bringing Eugene's level of expertise to lead our analytics and software development enables us to build on our data capabilities to help inform decision making," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "Eugene brings a great deal of practical NFL experience, and we look forward to bringing him into our conversations about the vision of our team going forward. The willingness of our ownership group to follow through on their pledge to allocate resources to data and analytics is exciting for the future of the franchise."

Outside of his career in the NFL, Shen has held a number of positions in the finance industry. He most recently was a derivatives analyst at Millennium Management Global Investment. Prior to his position with the Ravens, Shen worked at AllianceBernstein as a senior vice president and portfolio manager from 2009-13. He was a partner and portfolio manager for JD Capital Management (2002-08) and also worked for Long-Term Capital Management/JWM Partners from 1998-2001 as a strategist.

"It's an exciting time to be joining this legendary franchise, and I look forward to working with Coach Rivera and the front office to help shape the vision of the franchise going forward," Shen said. "I have immense respect for the hard work that coaches and talent evaluators put into roster construction, team building and game strategy, and I believe that an increase in resources will provide further tools to inform the decisions we make as a franchise going forward as part of the ongoing work to become the best in the NFL."

Shen received his MBA from MIT in 1998 after earning his bachelor's degree from Harvard in 1993. He is also the co-founder and co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Sports Analytics and presented papers at the 2011 and 2012 Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston.